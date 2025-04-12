25.1 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 12, 2025
type here...

Nagas will not allow what is not right: NSCN-IM

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DIMAPUR, April 11: In its latest news bulletin ’Nagalim Voice’, the NSCN-IM said that Nagas have had enough of the Government of India imposing deplorable and barbarous acts to suppress and oppress the legitimate rights of the Nagas. “What is not right, Nagas will not allow, come what may”, the NSCN-IM asserted.

The NSCN-IM bulletin said that it was during the time of the first Prime Minister of India, Jwaharlal Nehru, who introduced the Armed Forces Special Powers’ Act (AFSPA) when he empowered India’s armed forces to “crush the Nagas’ resistance movement with brute force”. Going by India’s version, said the NSCN-IM mouthpiece, it is a tall claim to justify the abrupt scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and border fencing, “but one that is by no means outrageous and offensive to strengthen its hands of oppression”.

- Advertisement -

The bulletin then said, “What has really triggered a mass of peaceful protests is the flattering policy of India targeted to kill Naga historical and political identity under the pretext of national security”. It added that this has stoked the flames of Naga people’s fury that will not die till India listens.

Related Posts:

The NSCN-IM bulletin also said the collective voice of the Nagas is to reclaim “our cultural heritage” that defines the Nagas as one people and one nation. The bulletin added that the changing world does not give India the right to go on “playing nuisance with our rights and dignity”.

Bulletin concluded that it is a defining moment for the Nagas to stand by “our inalienable rights and reject the hegemony of the Indian government”. (NNN)

Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam
7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection
10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection
10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April
10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April
Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway
Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

12 April, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Unique Places to Visit in South India This April-May 7 Breathtaking Spots For Early Morning Photography In Assam 10 Lesser-Known Indian Alcohol Bottles to Add to Your Collection 10 Most Unique Places In South India To Visit In April Best Tea Gardens in Assam for a Tranquil Summer Getaway