Nagas will not allow what is not right: NSCN-IM

DIMAPUR, April 11: In its latest news bulletin ’Nagalim Voice’, the NSCN-IM said that Nagas have had enough of the Government of India imposing deplorable and barbarous acts to suppress and oppress the legitimate rights of the Nagas. “What is not right, Nagas will not allow, come what may”, the NSCN-IM asserted.

The NSCN-IM bulletin said that it was during the time of the first Prime Minister of India, Jwaharlal Nehru, who introduced the Armed Forces Special Powers’ Act (AFSPA) when he empowered India’s armed forces to “crush the Nagas’ resistance movement with brute force”. Going by India’s version, said the NSCN-IM mouthpiece, it is a tall claim to justify the abrupt scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and border fencing, “but one that is by no means outrageous and offensive to strengthen its hands of oppression”.

The bulletin then said, “What has really triggered a mass of peaceful protests is the flattering policy of India targeted to kill Naga historical and political identity under the pretext of national security”. It added that this has stoked the flames of Naga people’s fury that will not die till India listens.

The NSCN-IM bulletin also said the collective voice of the Nagas is to reclaim “our cultural heritage” that defines the Nagas as one people and one nation. The bulletin added that the changing world does not give India the right to go on “playing nuisance with our rights and dignity”.

Bulletin concluded that it is a defining moment for the Nagas to stand by “our inalienable rights and reject the hegemony of the Indian government”. (NNN)