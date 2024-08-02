NSCN-IM to stick to Naga flag, constitution

DIMAPUR, Aug 1: As the 9th anniversary of the historic Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015, approaches, the NSCN-IM strongly asserted recently that it will “march forward holding on to the Nagalim national flag and constitution to the last man standing, come what may”.

Issuing a statement with regard to the coming 9th anniversary of the signing of the Framework Agreement, which was made available to Newmai News Network tonight, the NSCN-IM ecalled “our glorious national struggle and the importance of political achievements lest we forget”.

The NSCN-IM said Naga nationhood is a conscious decision. It further said Nagas never ever consented to be a part of any other nation and resisted every invasion. The NSCN-IM further said when the turn of the world brought about the finest opportunity, Nagas have taken a firm stand and jealously guarded what is theirs. The Naga Club submitted a memorandum to the Simon Commission on January 10, 1929, that Nagas should be left alone to determine for themselves, it recalled. The Naga National Council (NNC) declared Naga Independence on August 14, 1947, one day ahead of India, it further recalled. Nagas were not signatory to the Panglong Agreement of February 12, 1947 which paved the way for the formation of Myanmar (erstwhile Burma) on January 4, 1948. A thumb print referendum in the form of plebiscite was conducted on May 16, 1951 whereby 99.9 % of the Nagas voted to be independent, the NSCN-IM statement added.

“It is a historical fact that the occupational military forces made use of every means available and desperate attempts were made to crush the Nagas,” the NSCN-IM statement said, adding, “The Indian state sent thousands of heavily armed troops empowered with Armed Forces (Special Power) Act (AFSPA) into Nagalim, and so also the military Junta of Myanmar”. It further added, “However, Nagas do not accept forcible occupation of their territory including arbitrary bifurcation of Naga territory between India and Myanmar, and further placing of Naga territory into different administrative set-ups either in India or Myanmar”.

Undoubtedly, the NSCN-IM said, Nagas stood on their solid ground, that Nagas are not Indian or Burmese as the case may be. “This has cost us heavily in terms of blood, tears and sweat. It is our pride and honor to be who and what we are. We cling on to our heritage no matter what. This is our glory! This is our legacy!”, the NSCN-IM also stated.

After fighting for so many years, the Government of India has officially admitted for the first time that a military solution was not possible, claimed the NSCN-IM. It is a political conflict between India and Nagalim, and not an internal problem of India which requires a political solution, it also said. “Subsequently, the Government of India has officially invited the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) for political talks and as such a ceasefire was declared on August 1, 1997, on the following principles; that the talks should be without precondition, at the highest Prime Minister level, venue should be in a third country outside India and an involvement of a third party is kept open ended,” the NSCN-IM statement mentioned.

Following a long earnest negotiation, among others, a “very important historic Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, was signed between the Government of India and NSCN in the presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Hon’ble General Secretary and Ato Kilonser ( the Chief Negotiator) of NSCN/GPRN along with high dignitaries from both the parties wherein the Government of India has duly recognized and acknowledged the unique history and sovereignty of Nagalim”, the NSCN-IM further said. It then added, “We highly praise the political statesmanship of late Chairman Isak Chishi Swu and General Secretary Th Muivah for bringing this milestone achievement of Framework Agreement which has undone out rightly all the past agreements including the 16 Point Memorandum of July 26, 1960 and Shillong Accord of November 11, 1975”.

According to the NSCN-IM, the Framework Agreement is a testament of the Government of India recognizing Nagalim as a sovereign state. Therefore, Nagalim national flag and constitution are integral part of the Framework Agreement and duly recognized and acknowledged in the letter and spirit of the Framework Agreement, it further said. The NSCN-IM then said the Nagas should treasure and hold on the Framework Agreement unsparingly “lest we miss the sure promise of God”. It then asked, “Why should we allow doubt and confusion to seal the doom of our fate?”

The statement then concluded by saying, “Our course is set: we are very sure and certain of what is ours and what we must be. We shall march forward holding on to the Nagalim national flag and constitution to the last man standing, come what may”. (NNN)