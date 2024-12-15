14 C
National integration tour flagged-off in Arunachal

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Dec 14: General Officer Commanding 3 Corps Lt Gen Abhijit S Pendharkar on Saturday flagged-off a national integration tour from Arunachal Pradesh’s Likabali Military Station in Lower Siang district.

The religious and pilgrimage tour under Operation Sadbhavna by the Spear Corps aims to promote unity, harmony and national integration, an army official said.

In all, 20 pilgrims are undertaking the journey from Tuting in Upper Siang district to Tawang in Tawang district.

Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said the initiative also aims to foster cultural and religious understanding by connecting people across diverse regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

The tour will cover the serene and spiritually significant places from Tuting to Tawang allowing pilgrims to experience the rich cultural and religious heritage of the state, he said.

The official said the initiative is the Army’s commitment to nation-building particularly in remote areas by promoting communal harmony and strengthening ties with the local people. (PTI)

