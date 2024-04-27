24 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 27, 2024
NBSE declares class 10, 12 exam results

Girls outshine boys

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
KOHIMA, April 26: Girls outshone boys in the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations conducted by the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE), the results of which were declared on Friday.

NBSE chairperson Asano Sekhose told reporters that in class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination, out of 22,136 candidates, a total of 15,588 candidates passed the examination with a pass percentage of 71.87 per cent, an increase of 1.55 per cent from last year, she said.

The pass percentage of girls was 51.92 per cent while that of boys was 49.79 per cent, the NBSE chairperson said.

Mhachilo Yanthan of Christian Higher Secondary School (HSS), Dimapur with a total of 593 marks out of 600 topped the HSLC exam, Ketsino Jane Frances of St Paul School, Phesama, Kohima with 592 marks, stood second while Pabitra Deb of Holy Cross HSS, Dimapur and Amina Begum of MGM. HSS, Dimapur with 591 marks was placed third.

In Class 12 or Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination, the overall pass percentage in the Arts stream is 83.16 per cent, Commerce stream is 87.67 per cent and Science stream is 80.88 per cent, she said.

The NBSE chairperson said that three students from Government Higher Secondary Schools (GHSS) are in the merit list of the HSSLC Examination 2024 in the Arts stream.

Keletsole Mekro of Dainty Buds, Kohima scored 487 marks out of 500 and topped the arts stream, Satyam Kumar Jaiswal of Holy Cross HSS, Dimapur scored 492 marks out of 500 to top commerce stream and Narola Imsong of Queen Mary HSS, Mokokchung topped science stream scoring 481 marks out of 500, Sekhose said.

In all the three HSSLC streams girls also outshone boys, she said.

The NBSE chairperson said that HSLC and HSSLC compartmental examination and improvement of performance will be conducted in June. (PTI)

