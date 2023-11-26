19 C
Guwahati
Sunday, November 26, 2023
type here...

NCC car rally sees a spectacular display of patriotic fervour

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Shillong, Nov 26: The North East Region recently became the venue for an impressive display of patriotism and zeal as the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Car Rally began its expedition.

- Advertisement -

The event began with a grand Flag-In Ceremony, a crucial event in the NCC Car Rally, officiated by Assam’s Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah at Brahmaputra Hall at Narangi Cantt, Guwahati.

Key military and civil dignitaries, including Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita GOC-in-C Eastern Command and Maj General PS Joshi GOC 51 SUB AREA, were also present. The rally, involving 76 cadets and a team of dedicated NCC officers, covered over 3400 kilometers in 7 Maruti Suzuki Jimnys and 5 Grand Vitara SUVs.

Starting from Shillong on November 6, 2023, the rally travelled across several North Eastern states before concluding in Guwahati on November 26, 2023. Throughout the rally, the team interacted with over 20000 students from over 200 schools and 140 colleges located in 44 districts and participated in various cultural events.

The cadets also engaged with local youth, promoting cultural exchange. The rally was graced by several eminent personalities who imparted their blessings and words of encouragement to the cadets.

Most Religious Countries In The World
Most Religious Countries In The World
7 Famous Street Markets Of India
7 Famous Street Markets Of India
10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World
10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World
10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World
10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam’s longest flyover connecting Dighalipukhuri to Bamunimaidan will be completed by...

The Hills Times - 0
Most Religious Countries In The World 7 Famous Street Markets Of India 10 Of The Most Incredible Frogs In The World 10 Most Beautiful Fishes In The World 10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip