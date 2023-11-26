NCC car rally sees a spectacular display of patriotic fervour

HT Digital,

Shillong, Nov 26: The North East Region recently became the venue for an impressive display of patriotism and zeal as the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Car Rally began its expedition.

The event began with a grand Flag-In Ceremony, a crucial event in the NCC Car Rally, officiated by Assam’s Tourism Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah at Brahmaputra Hall at Narangi Cantt, Guwahati.

Key military and civil dignitaries, including Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita GOC-in-C Eastern Command and Maj General PS Joshi GOC 51 SUB AREA, were also present. The rally, involving 76 cadets and a team of dedicated NCC officers, covered over 3400 kilometers in 7 Maruti Suzuki Jimnys and 5 Grand Vitara SUVs.

Starting from Shillong on November 6, 2023, the rally travelled across several North Eastern states before concluding in Guwahati on November 26, 2023. Throughout the rally, the team interacted with over 20000 students from over 200 schools and 140 colleges located in 44 districts and participated in various cultural events.

The cadets also engaged with local youth, promoting cultural exchange. The rally was graced by several eminent personalities who imparted their blessings and words of encouragement to the cadets.