Nagaland Felicitates NCC Brass Band Girl Cadets

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Feb 23: The Nagaland government felicitated the 31 NCC girl cadets of Nagaland, who were part of the NCC Girls Brass band in the Republic Day parade 2024 during a programme at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Friday.

The felicitation programme was organised by the state youth resource and sports department and NCC GP Kohima.

Speaking as the special guest at the programme, Governor La Ganesan congratulated the 31 cadets from Nagaland who demonstrated their skills and achieved their goal of participating in the R-Day parade.

He said it takes sheer determination and resilience to represent the state at a platform as grand and as prestigious as the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Saying that it is the dream of every NCC cadet to be a part of this event, Ganesan said they are among the few who have realised this ambition. He also extended his congratulations to the parents for their vital support in their children’s realization of this dream.

Ganesan lauded the Nagaland government, the youth resources and sports department and the North East Region Directorate of the NCC for their role and support in grooming the young cadets.

“Such support will undoubtedly encourage these young cadets to strive for excellence in the future and become conscientious citizens of our country,” he added.

The Governor also handed out certificates of appreciation to all the cadets.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, who was also present on the occasion, said it is a moment of joy to see the NCC cadets of Nagaland creating history by being a part of the first-ever NCC Girls Brass band who had marched on Kartvya path during the Republic Day parade 2024.

He said the NCC, which solemnly pledges to always uphold the unity of India to take up a secular outlook and immerse into the selfless service of the nation, has been playing a pivotal role in molding and shaping our youth to become responsible citizens of the nation.

He also said it was also a joyous moment for the state to witness a Naga girl, Ruyangunuo Kense, leading the Delhi police during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

Maj. Gen Gagan Deep, ADG, NCC NE Region, also spoke on the occasion.