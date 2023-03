NDPP-BJP Alliance Bags 37 Seats, Returns To Power In Nagaland

KOHIMA, March 2 (PTI): The NDPP-BJP alliance bagged 37 seats in the 60-member Nagaland assembly, securing a straight second term in office in the northeastern state.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP emerged victorious in 25 and 12 constituencies respectively.

None of the other parties reached the double figure with the NCP and the National People’s Party (NPP), winning seven and five seats respectively.

While the LJP (Ram Vilas), RPI (Athawale) and the NPF equally shared six constituencies, the JD (U) got one seat. Independent candidates bagged four seats.

The Congress failed to win any seat in the state and secured a vote share of 3.55 per cent.

In the 2018 election, the NDPP-BJP contested the assembly election with a seat-sharing formula of 40:20, which the two parties maintained this time too.

The NDPP led by chief minister Neiphiu Rio had won 18 seats while the BJP bagged 12.

While the NDPP secured a vote share of 32.22 per cent, the saffron party’s share of polled votes is 18.81 per cent.

“Congratulations to all the winning candidates of the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. As we have assured the electorates, let us pursue with sincerity to fulfill our goals and vision. May God Almighty help us,” Rio said in a Twitter post.

BJP president JP Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership and Rio’s governance will ensure peace while reaching new heights of progress in the state once more.

Nagaland political stalwart and its longest serving chief minister Neiphiu Rio is set to assume office as chief minister for a fifth consecutive term after a convincing win for his party and its ally, the BJP.

The septuagenarian leader has with this victory, broken the record of veteran leader S C Jamir, who helmed the northeastern state thrice.

Rio personally defeated Congress’ Seyievelie Sachu, a greenhorn in the political arena, in the Northern Angami II constituency, in the process helping emasculate the grand old party in the state where at one time it was entrenched.

H A Hongnao Konyak, vice-president, Konyak Union (KU), attributed Rio’s sustained victory at electoral politics to his expertise at forging alliances.

“He knows that his party may not be able to sail through on its own. Hence, he enters into carefully thought out alliances.

“Even this time, he continued the alliance with the party in power at the Centre and made them concede majority seats to his NDPP,” Konyak told PTI.

This time too, the NDPP-BJP pre-poll alliance has contested the Nagaland poll on the same 40:20 seat-sharing formula as in 2018 with the understanding that Rio will be the face of its new government.