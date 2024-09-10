31 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
type here...

NDPP stands firm against cow slaughter ban

‘Social practices of Nagas must be respected’

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 9: On the back of the announcement of the ‘Gau Dhwaj Yatra,’ set to reach Nagaland on September 28, 2024, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) put forth its stance of not banning cow slaughter in the state.

- Advertisement -

NDPP highlighted its commitment to being a secular political party, abiding by the principles enshrined in the Constitution of India and standing firm on the very fabrics of democracy.

Being a regional party of Nagaland, the NDPP further mentioned that protecting the rights, privileges, and sentiments of the people of the state is their foremost priority.

Interestingly, Article 371A of the Constitution of India provides special provisions for Nagaland and protects the “religious and social practices” of the Nagas. In accordance with the article, the government of Nagaland have decided not to implement the “Ban on Cow Slaughter Act 2019.”

The party believes that a program organized to promote the ban on cow slaughter may hurt the sentiments of the Naga people and may also affect the socio-religious harmony prevailing in the state.

- Advertisement -

NDPP further emphasised that they respect the social and religious beliefs of each and every citizen of India, and expect that the religious and social practices of the Naga people must also be similarly respected by others. It said that organising such an event would go against the sentiments of the majority of the people of the State and would also undermine the powers conferred upon the State Legislature and the State government by the Constitution of India.

Given these concerns and issues, the NDPP urged the organisers of the ‘Gau Dhwaj Yatra’ to reconsider their proposal to hold the program in Nagaland and also requested the Government of Nagaland to intervene at the earliest so that the prevalent socio-religious harmony and brotherhood is not disturbed.

7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Top 10 Beer Brands In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
Greenest Destinations To Visit In India
10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September
10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Kamrup (M) Administration Demolishes 140 Illegal Houses in Tribal Areas

The Hills Times -
7 Nourishing And Light South Indian Meals To Try Top 10 Beer Brands In India Greenest Destinations To Visit In India 10 Must-Visit Destinations in North India This September 10 Enchanting Places To Explore In Kerela