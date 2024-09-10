NDPP stands firm against cow slaughter ban

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 9: On the back of the announcement of the ‘Gau Dhwaj Yatra,’ set to reach Nagaland on September 28, 2024, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) put forth its stance of not banning cow slaughter in the state.

NDPP highlighted its commitment to being a secular political party, abiding by the principles enshrined in the Constitution of India and standing firm on the very fabrics of democracy.

Being a regional party of Nagaland, the NDPP further mentioned that protecting the rights, privileges, and sentiments of the people of the state is their foremost priority.

Interestingly, Article 371A of the Constitution of India provides special provisions for Nagaland and protects the “religious and social practices” of the Nagas. In accordance with the article, the government of Nagaland have decided not to implement the “Ban on Cow Slaughter Act 2019.”

The party believes that a program organized to promote the ban on cow slaughter may hurt the sentiments of the Naga people and may also affect the socio-religious harmony prevailing in the state.

NDPP further emphasised that they respect the social and religious beliefs of each and every citizen of India, and expect that the religious and social practices of the Naga people must also be similarly respected by others. It said that organising such an event would go against the sentiments of the majority of the people of the State and would also undermine the powers conferred upon the State Legislature and the State government by the Constitution of India.

Given these concerns and issues, the NDPP urged the organisers of the ‘Gau Dhwaj Yatra’ to reconsider their proposal to hold the program in Nagaland and also requested the Government of Nagaland to intervene at the earliest so that the prevalent socio-religious harmony and brotherhood is not disturbed.