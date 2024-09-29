27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Jagadguru Shankaracharya demands strict Cow Protection Laws

To set up over 1 lakh cow shelters nationwide

Northeast
The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Sept 28: Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has called for stricter laws and protocols for the protection of cows and announced plans to establish more than one lakh cow shelters across the country.

The spiritual leader made the announcement on Saturday during his visit to Agartala.

After arriving at Agartala’s MBB Airport via a chartered flight, Jagadguru Shankaracharya visited the Jagannath Temple, where he offered prayers. Speaking to reporters afterwards, he highlighted the spiritual and cultural significance of cows in Hindu traditions, citing references from the Vedas, Puranas, and Shastras.

“Our deities, such as Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, took avatars to protect Gau Mata (Mother Cow). Throughout history, people have fought to safeguard cows, especially before India’s independence when many believed that cow slaughter would end once the British left. However, even after 75 years of independence, despite several governments in power, cow meat continues to be sold. This has caused great pain to Hindus,” he said.

The Jagadguru expressed his intention to embark on a Bharat Yatra (nationwide tour) to raise awareness about cow protection, carrying the Gau Pratistha Dhwaj (Cow Protection Flag) to every state. “Cows are not just animals in our tradition. They are considered divine, and we must take stringent actions against those who harm them. This is why I have come to Agartala and why I will be visiting other states as well,” he added.

He urged the government to implement a legal framework for cow protection and announced his initiative to set up 1 lakh Gau Shalas (cow shelters) across India, including in Tripura, as part of his mission to safeguard cows.

