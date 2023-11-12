NDPP welcomes passage of NM Bill with 33% women quota

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 11: Ruling NDPP has welcomed the passage
of Nagaland Municipal (NM) Bill, 2023 with 33% reservation
for women in urban local bodies (ULBs) by the Nagaland
Legislative Assembly on Friday.
NDPP through its media & communication committee said
the party celebrated “a historic moment for Nagaland” as Bill
has been passed, guaranteeing a 33% reservation for women
in municipal bodies. “This landmark decision is a significant
step towards fulfilling the NDPP’s constitutional guarantee of
gender equality and a key commitment made in our
manifesto,” the party asserted.
NDPP affirmed that every citizen, regardless of gender,
should have an equal opportunity to participate in the
democratic process and contribute to the betterment of the
society. With the passage of the Bill, NDPP said “we are one
step closer to achieving this goal.”
NDPP congratulated the NLA members for their “unanimous
support in this historic move” towards gender inclusivity in
local governance. NDPP said that “this momentous decision”
was a testament to party’s unwavering commitment to
promoting equality, diversity, and inclusivity. The party said
the passage of NM Bill was “a clear reflection” of its
dedication to creating a society where women were not only
heard but also empowered to be a part of the decision-
making processes that shaped towns and municipalities.
It maintained that women reservation in municipal bodies
would open the door to a whole new world of opportunities,
making urban areas more representative, fair, and responsive
to the diverse needs of the people. “We believe that when
women are involved in the decision-making process, it leads
to better governance and more balanced development,”
NDPP said.
Further, NDPP extended appreciation and gratitude to all
sections for making “this historic milestone possible.” NDPP
also expressed gratitude to civil society organisations, tribal
hohos, NGOs, churches, mass-based organisations and the
people of Nagaland for making this historic occasion a reality.
NDPP also acknowledged the important role played by state
chief minister Neiphiu Rio in championing the cause of
gender equality. “His dedication to this cause has been
instrumental in pushing forward the agenda of women’s
reservation in municipal bodies and advancing gender
equality in our state,” the party said.
NDPP has called upon all Naga brothers and sisters to unite in
support of NM Bill. Reaffirming its commitment to promoting
gender equality, diversity, and inclusivity, the NDPP
expressed confidence that the implementation of the NM Bill
2023, would pave the way for a brighter and more equitable
future for Nagaland’s urban areas.