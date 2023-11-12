NDPP welcomes passage of NM Bill with 33% women quota

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 11: Ruling NDPP has welcomed the passage

of Nagaland Municipal (NM) Bill, 2023 with 33% reservation

for women in urban local bodies (ULBs) by the Nagaland

Legislative Assembly on Friday.

NDPP through its media & communication committee said

the party celebrated “a historic moment for Nagaland” as Bill

has been passed, guaranteeing a 33% reservation for women

in municipal bodies. “This landmark decision is a significant

step towards fulfilling the NDPP’s constitutional guarantee of

gender equality and a key commitment made in our

manifesto,” the party asserted.

NDPP affirmed that every citizen, regardless of gender,

should have an equal opportunity to participate in the

democratic process and contribute to the betterment of the

society. With the passage of the Bill, NDPP said “we are one

step closer to achieving this goal.”

NDPP congratulated the NLA members for their “unanimous

support in this historic move” towards gender inclusivity in

local governance. NDPP said that “this momentous decision”

was a testament to party’s unwavering commitment to

promoting equality, diversity, and inclusivity. The party said

the passage of NM Bill was “a clear reflection” of its

dedication to creating a society where women were not only

heard but also empowered to be a part of the decision-

making processes that shaped towns and municipalities.

It maintained that women reservation in municipal bodies

would open the door to a whole new world of opportunities,

making urban areas more representative, fair, and responsive

to the diverse needs of the people. “We believe that when

women are involved in the decision-making process, it leads

to better governance and more balanced development,”

NDPP said.

Further, NDPP extended appreciation and gratitude to all

sections for making “this historic milestone possible.” NDPP

also expressed gratitude to civil society organisations, tribal

hohos, NGOs, churches, mass-based organisations and the

people of Nagaland for making this historic occasion a reality.

- Advertisement -

NDPP also acknowledged the important role played by state

chief minister Neiphiu Rio in championing the cause of

gender equality. “His dedication to this cause has been

instrumental in pushing forward the agenda of women’s

reservation in municipal bodies and advancing gender

equality in our state,” the party said.

NDPP has called upon all Naga brothers and sisters to unite in

support of NM Bill. Reaffirming its commitment to promoting

gender equality, diversity, and inclusivity, the NDPP

expressed confidence that the implementation of the NM Bill

2023, would pave the way for a brighter and more equitable

future for Nagaland’s urban areas.