NEC’s High-Level Task Force on investment with Scindia

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Apr 7: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, along with the Chief Ministers of Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Nagaland, held a meeting with the Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) on Investment Promotion in the North Eastern Region.

On March 15, to boost investment in the North East, the Ministry of DoNER formed a High-Level Task Force, appointing Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha as the Convener.

This decision followed the 72nd Plenary of the North Eastern Council (NEC) held on December 21, 2024, in Agartala, Tripura, where it was agreed to constitute a High-Level Task Force on Investment Promotion in the North Eastern Region, comprising the Chief Ministers of the North Eastern states.

Accordingly, the Task Force has been constituted with Manik Saha as Convener, and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Union Minister of DoNER), Conrad Sangma (Chief Minister of Meghalaya), Neiphiu Rio (Chief Minister of Nagaland), and Prem Singh Tamang (Chief Minister of Sikkim) as Members.

As per the Terms of Reference, the Task Force is mandated to submit its report to the NEC within six months.

A review meeting of the High-Level Task Force was held recently. Taking to X, Chief Minister Saha wrote, “As the Convener of the High-Level Task Force on Investment Promotion in the North Eastern Region constituted by the North Eastern Council (NEC), I chaired its first meeting virtually today in the presence of Union Minister of DoNER Jyotiraditya Scindia, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang, and senior officials.

A detailed discussion was held on the relevant issues during the meeting, and we resolved to prepare a strategic roadmap to make the North Eastern Region a preferred investment destination for both domestic and international investors.”

