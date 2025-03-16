Tripura CM appointed high level task force convener for NE investment promotion

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 15: For the investment promotion in North East Region, the Ministry of development of North East region has formed a high level Task Force making Tripura chief minister Manik Saha as the Convener.

During the 72nd Plenary of North Eastern Council held on 21st December 2024 at Agartala, Tripura, it was decided to constitute a High-Level Task Force on Investment Promotion in NER involving CMs of North Eastern States.

Accordingly, it has been decided to constitute a High-Level Task Force in which Saha appointed as convener, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of MDoNER, Conrad Sangma, chief minister of Meghalaya, Neiphiu Rio, chief minister of Nagaland and Prem Singh Tamang chief minister of Sikkim appointed as Members of the Task Force.

Task Force will submit its reports to NEC in six months’ time as per the Terms of Reference of the Task Force, which, inter-alia, includes:

“Assess the existing investment ecosystem, including policies, incentives, and infrastructure in NER. Develop a strategic roadmap to position NER as a preferred investment destination for priority sectors such as agriculture, tourism, logistics, IT, and renewable energy. Highlight high-potential sectors and regions within NER to create focused investment clusters for promotion of sectoral hubs such as agro-processing zones, tourism circuits, IT parks, and renewable energy corridors etc. Develop strategies to attract both domestic and international investments in the priority sectors, with emphasis on public-private partnerships (PPPs)”, the notification of MDoNER said.

It said that the tast force will recommend policy reforms to streamline approvals, enhance ease of doing business, and address investor concerns.