NECU confers honorary D Litt on Rio

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Feb 25: North East Christian University (NECU) conferred honorary degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) on Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio in recognition of his contributions to public service and leadership at its 1st convocation at Anchor complex, Burma Camp, Dimapur, on Tuesday.

Gracing the convocation as the graduation speaker, Nagaland governor La Ganesan expressed happiness that Rio was honoured with D. Litt on the occasion, calling him a visionary leader whose stewardship propelled Nagaland toward progress.

“By conferring upon him the honorary degree of D. Litt., we not only recognise his contributions but also express our faith in his unwavering dedication to our people’s future,” the governor said.

Congratulating the graduates of the varsity, Ganesan exhorted them to carry forward the knowledge, empathy and dedication they have cultivated at NECU.

Highlighting NECU’s unique academic approach, he lauded the institution’s commitment to blending classroom education with mandatory community service, preparing students for impactful contributions to society.

He also noted the university’s efforts in addressing the lack of quality higher education institutions in Nagaland, which often forces students to seek education outside the Northeast at significant expense.

Ganesan added that through international collaborations and specialised programmes such as international relations, Korean language and indigenous studies, NECU has been playing a crucial role in equipping students for global opportunities.

He also commended NECU’s initiatives to preserve and promote local heritage, particularly through the annual symposium on Naga culture, which has gained international recognition alongside the Hornbill Festival.

He said the university’s accreditation by NABCB to certify traditional healers was noted as a significant step in integrating indigenous knowledge with modern practices, an achievement that has drawn global attention.

In his address, Rio said he was humbled and profoundly grateful to receive the Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) from the NECU.

“The recognition is not only a personal milestone but also a testament to our shared commitment to fostering international relations and visionary initiatives,” he said.

Rio acknowledged the university as a centre of academic excellence and a hub for transformative ideas, nurturing minds that dare to dream beyond borders.

Nineteen students from various disciplines were awarded degree in the convocation ceremony.