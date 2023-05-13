No laid down rules for success, says Nagaland Guv

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 12: Nagaland governor La Ganesan said there are no laid down rules for success except hard work, planning and execution though many thumb rules are seen governing our lives.

Addressing the 2nd convocation ceremony of St. Joseph University at Ikishe Model village under Chumoukedima district on Friday, Ganesan told the graduates that the graduation certificate is a huge responsibility of applying their knowledge for the welfare of society.

He said real education starts after they leave the university and face the real world on their own. The governor exhorted them to be prepared to roll up their sleeves and tackle the manifold problems plaguing our society which requires sincere efforts to resolve them.

Ganesan told the graduates that enormous challenges and opportunities are waiting for them in the outside world and that they will have to face these challenges and work with unwavering dedication to make their contribution to self-development and the betterment of society.

“It is the moment of taking crucial life decisions. Society demands much more from today’s youth than it was ten years back,” he pointed out.

In addition, Ganesan said the graduation ceremony is an important occasion to recognise not only their efforts but also the efforts of their family members who have supported them on their journeys, as the opportunity to pursue higher education rarely comes without a cost to the student’s family – whether that cost is financial or whether it involves sacrifices of time or the accumulation of responsibilities that allow the learner to focus on his or her studies.

He said St. Joseph University has already made its impact in the field of higher education providing quality education and has been able to build up a team of highly talented and motivated faculties.

Ganesan congratulated the students who have received their undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral degrees and completed the rigorous sessions of instruction and training in this institute.

Ganesan and other dignitaries presented certificates to 888 graduates and awarded certificates and medals to 16 undergraduates, 15 postgraduates and two Ph.D.