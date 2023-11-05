NEIGRIHMS performs rare cardiac surgery

SHILLONG, Nov 4: The Department of Cardiothoracic and
Vascular Surgery (CTVS) at North Eastern Indira Gandhi
Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS)
has successfully performed a surgery to address a rare cardiac
anomaly known as Vieussens’ Ring with Coronary Artery
Disease.
Vieussens’ arterial ring is an uncommon cardiac condition,
characterised by the abnormal connection between the right
and left coronary blood supply of the heart. This anomaly was
complicated with coronary artery disease causing impaired
blood supply to the heart causing chest pain in the patient. The
condition was diagnosed by Dr. Amit Malviya (Additional
Professor Cardiology) and Dr. Donbok Lynser (Additional
Professor Radiology).
The patient underwent the corrective surgery on August 31,
2023 by a team of doctors led by cardiac surgeon Dr. Reuben
Lamiaki Kynta (Associate Professor CTVS and HOD I/C CTVS), Dr.
Tabang Nyitan (Assistant Professor CTVS), anaesthesiologist (Dr.
Neha Rawat, Assistant Professor Anesthesiology), Perfusionists
(Mrinal Mandal & Ioosar Dkhar), CTVS OT and ICU Nursing staff.
The patient is doing well on follow up.
Only 56 such cases have been reported so far worldwide. Prof C
Daniala, Medical Superintendent, NEIGIRHMS congratulated
Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery for
successfully performing such complex surgery. He also said that
this surgery is a testament to the expertise and skill of our
team.
Prof Nalin Mehta, director NEIGRIHMS, while appreciating the
team, said that NEIGRIHMS is the only Central Government
Hospital in the Northeast capable of treating such complex &
rare cardiac lesions because of its robust Cardiology and
Cardiac Surgery Services and is a boon for patients suffering
from such conditions. (NNN)