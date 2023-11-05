NEIGRIHMS performs rare cardiac surgery

SHILLONG, Nov 4: The Department of Cardiothoracic and

Vascular Surgery (CTVS) at North Eastern Indira Gandhi

Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS)

has successfully performed a surgery to address a rare cardiac

anomaly known as Vieussens’ Ring with Coronary Artery

Disease.

Vieussens’ arterial ring is an uncommon cardiac condition,

characterised by the abnormal connection between the right

and left coronary blood supply of the heart. This anomaly was

complicated with coronary artery disease causing impaired

blood supply to the heart causing chest pain in the patient. The

condition was diagnosed by Dr. Amit Malviya (Additional

Professor Cardiology) and Dr. Donbok Lynser (Additional

Professor Radiology).

The patient underwent the corrective surgery on August 31,

2023 by a team of doctors led by cardiac surgeon Dr. Reuben

Lamiaki Kynta (Associate Professor CTVS and HOD I/C CTVS), Dr.

Tabang Nyitan (Assistant Professor CTVS), anaesthesiologist (Dr.

Neha Rawat, Assistant Professor Anesthesiology), Perfusionists

(Mrinal Mandal & Ioosar Dkhar), CTVS OT and ICU Nursing staff.

The patient is doing well on follow up.

Only 56 such cases have been reported so far worldwide. Prof C

Daniala, Medical Superintendent, NEIGIRHMS congratulated

Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery for

successfully performing such complex surgery. He also said that

this surgery is a testament to the expertise and skill of our

team.

Prof Nalin Mehta, director NEIGRIHMS, while appreciating the

team, said that NEIGRIHMS is the only Central Government

Hospital in the Northeast capable of treating such complex &

rare cardiac lesions because of its robust Cardiology and

Cardiac Surgery Services and is a boon for patients suffering

from such conditions. (NNN)