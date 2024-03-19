NESO files petition against CAA

SHILLONG, March 18: The Northeast Students’ Organization (NESO) on Monday filed a petition before the Supreme Court of India for staying the implementation of the Rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

“We have filed a petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the Rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 with a submission to the Supreme Court to issue a stay on its implementation,” NESO chairman Samuel Jyrwa said in a statement from Delhi.

Earlier, the NESO had filed a petition in the Supreme Court on December 19, 2019, against the CAA, 2019.

“Even though, CAA 2019 has exempted the ILP covered states which includes Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur and also the Sixth Scheduled covered areas which include 98 per cent of Meghalaya, 70 percent of Tripura and eight districts of Assam, but the 27 districts of Assam are not exempted, which poses a serious threat to the entire Northeastern states, which will be adversely affected in the near future,” he said.

“So to protect the microscopic indigenous communities of Northeast, which are already affected by unabated influx of illegal migrants from Bangladesh, it is necessary that CAA, 2019 should not be made applicable as it will only worsen the already precarious situation of the Northeastern region,” Jyrwa said. (NNN)