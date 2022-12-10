NESO’s black flag protest against CAA tomorrow

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Dec 9: Continuing to strongly oppose the Centre’s Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, the North East Students’ Organization (NESO) has decided to display black flags and black banners in important places of all the seven states in the region on December 11.

In a statement, NESO chairman Samuel B Jyrwa said that the organisation has declared that December 11 will always be remembered as a Black Day for the whole of the North East.

“So, in continuation of this Observation of this Black Day, the NESO has decided that there will be a display of Black Flags and Black Banners in all the important places of all the seven states,” he said.

He said on December 11, 2019, despite the relentless opposition of the indigenous peoples of the North East against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, the Government of India did not pay heed and it finally through the Rajya Sabha passed the draconian law which is known as Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019.

“This Observation is to give a message to the Government of India that we are against this Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 and also at the same time to remind our people and our posterior of yet another political injustice that the Government of India perpetrated on the indigenous peoples of the North East,” Jyrwa said.