New railway track coming up in Tripura: CM

AGARTALA, March 5: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said the state will soon have another railway track connecting Dharmanagar in the North district to Kailashahar in Unakoti district.

He said this while inaugurating and laying foundation stones for various projects at Kailashahar, around 190 km from Agartala on Tuesday.

“This is indeed a happy moment for the people of Kailashahar sub-division as we are laying the foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 162 crore. During my recent meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he assured me that work on railway infrastructure would continue and confirmed that another track from Dharmanagar to Kailashahar would be developed soon,” Saha said.

The CM highlighted that many investors are now coming to Tripura due to the state’s transparent governance and peaceful environment.

“A few days ago, we held an investor summit where around 87 investors signed MoUs with Tripura worth Rs 3,700 crore across different sectors. In terms of GSDP, Tripura is now in the second position in the Northeast. Per capita income has also increased. We are focusing on industrial growth through MSMEs,” he added.

Additionally, the state’s tallest building, which will house all directorates under one roof, is set to be constructed at Gurkhabasti in Agartala.

“We have decided to construct the tallest building in Tripura at Gurkhabasti, with an investment of Rs 134 crore. This G+14 multi-storey office building is already under construction,” he said.

Saha also mentioned the recent establishment of the first ALIMCO auxiliary production centre for artificial limbs in the Northeast at Bishalgarh in Sipahijala district.

Saha criticised opposition parties for frequently claiming that they do not see any development in Tripura.

“People have trusted us and given us power for the second time. They have faith in us. Our government is working to solve problems,” he said.

Social welfare and social education minister Tinku Roy, TIDC chairman Nabadal Banik, Waqf Board chairman Mawaswar Ali, Unakoti district magistrate DK Chakma attended the event. (PTI)