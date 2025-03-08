Tripura minister submits Rs 150 crore proposal for tourism development

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 7: Tripura tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury announced recently that he has submitted a proposal worth Rs 150 crore for the development of three major tourist destinations.

He also stated that Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu would soon visit Tripura to inspect the non-functional Kailashahar airport in Unakoti district.

Addressing a press conference, minister Chowdhury emphasised the state government’s commitment to transforming Tripura into a prime tourism hub, with continuous support from the central government.

“Since the formation of the BJP government, we have been focusing on the development of the tourism sector. Both the central and state governments, along with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), are working together to put Tripura on the global tourism map. Recently, I, along with other officials, met Union tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and submitted a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to further enhance tourism in the state. We proposed three key projects, including Rs 70 crore plan for Jampui Hills, which covers the redevelopment of Eden Tourist Lodge and the introduction of adventure tourism. Additionally, Rs 50 crore proposal has been submitted for the Tripura Heritage Village and Sangeer Experience in Jirania subdivision, West District, and Rs 30 crore plan for Mystic Plantation Retreat at Lakhilunga Tea Estate, also in West District. The Union minister assured us that these projects would be sanctioned after March,” Chowdhury stated.

The minister further revealed that he met Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss railway infrastructure development in Tripura.

“We placed several demands, including the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express for Tripura. The minister has taken note of it and assured that the matter will be reviewed. Additionally, we requested the conversion of the existing single railway track to a double line from Dharmanagar to Sabroom, the transformation of Agartala Railway Station into a world-class facility, improved sanitation in both local and express trains, and the expedited completion of the railway track at Sekerkote near the IOCL depot,” he informed.

Chowdhury also met Union food and civil supplies minister Pralhad Joshi, urging the release of pending funds amounting to Rs 53.17 crore.

“The minister assured that the funds would be released soon. Additionally, we proposed the establishment of an FCI regional office in Agartala. The Union minister has directed the Secretary to take the necessary steps, and once the land is allocated, he has agreed to inaugurate the office. We have sought the requirements, which we will fulfill accordingly,” he added.

Regarding aviation development, the minister shared details of his meeting with Union Civil Aviation minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, where he advocated for the declaration of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport as an international airport and the commencement of international flights.

“We also discussed the defunct Kailashahar airport in Unakoti District. The minister assured us that he would personally visit the site to assess its current condition and explore possibilities for its revival,” he said.

The proposed developments are expected to significantly enhance Tripura’s tourism and transportation infrastructure, fostering economic growth in the region.