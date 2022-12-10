NF Railway revises timings of Agartala – Dharmanagar Passenger special

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 9: The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to revise the timings of 05675 Agartala – Dharmanagar Passenger special at Kumarghat, Pencharthal, Panisagar and Dharmanagar stations from December 12. The said train will now arrive Kumarghat at 20:43 hours and depart at 20:45 hours; will arrive at Pencharthal at 21:05 hours and depart at 21:06 hours; will arrive at Panisagar at 21:21 hours and depart at 21:22 hours and will reach its final destination Dharmanagar at 22:00 hours.

The details of stoppages and timings of these trains are available at IRCTC website and through NTES and are also being notified in various newspapers and social media platforms of NF Railway. Passengers are requested to verify the details before undertaking their journey.

Further, NF Railway has decided to operate one special train between New Jalpaiguri – Howrah – New Jalpaiguri for one trip in both directions to clear the extra rush of passengers during winter.

Train No. 03027 (Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Special), will depart from Howrah at 23:40 hours on December 24 to reach New Jalpaiguri at 10:10 hours on next day. In return direction, Train No. 03028 (New Jalpaiguri – Howrah Special), will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 12:00 hours on December 25 to reach Howrah at 23:05 hours on the same day.

During its both ways journey the special train will run via Kishanganj, Malda Town, Azimganj, Katwa and Bandel stations. Wait listed passengers of other trains on this route can avail this golden opportunity.

The special train will consist of 17 coaches. There will be one AC 3-tier, two AC 2-tier cum 3-tier, six sleeper class, six general seating and two luggage coach.