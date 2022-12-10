THRC has received 110 complaints of human rights violations since 2016: Chairperson

‘Of the 110 registered human rights violation complaints, 90 have already been disposed of while 20 complaints are pending’

- Advertisement -

Agartala, Dec 9 (PTI): The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has received 110 complaints since 2016, its chairperson Justice (Retd) S C Das said.

Of the 110 registered human rights violation complaints, 90 have already been disposed of while 20 complaints are pending, Das said during a press conference here on Thursday.

He said, “In most of the cases, the State rights body has taken suo moto complaints based on media reports and other sources. In most of the cases, the State Government has taken steps as per the recommendations of the THRC”.

“A total of 67 cases were registered with the rights body this year till November 30, relatively high because of awareness programmes carried out by the rights body,” he claimed.

- Advertisement -

The THRC was set up in 2016.

On the death of a CPI(M) activist in a clash between supporters of ruling BJP and CPI(M) at Charilam, Justice Das said no complaint has been lodged with the THRC in this connection.

“Nobody has lodged any complaint with the rights body regarding the Charilam incident. However, we received one complaint on alleged inaction on the part of police and it has been referred to the Tripura Police Accountability Commission (TPAC) for taking necessary steps,” he said.

One person was killed and 12 injured in a clash between BJP and CPI(M) supporters at Charilam on November 29.