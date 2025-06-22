28.4 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 22, 2025
type here...

Tripura Congress threatens agitation over textbook delay, slams BJP Govt for crisis

‘Internal murmurs within the department point to systemic issues that have persisted for years without accountability’

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, June 21: The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Saturday threatened to launch a state wide agitation if the condition of the state’s Education Department does not improve.

- Advertisement -

In a press statement, TPCC President Asish Kumar Saha claimed that even after two and a half months since the academic year began, thousands of students across Tripura are still waiting for their textbooks — a situation he described as a glaring example of the BJP-led government’s “jumla bazaar” and administrative failure.

Related Posts:

Saha accused the state’s Education Minister — who also holds the Chief Minister’s portfolio —Manik Saha, of gross indifference toward the plight of students in government schools.

“While the children of ministers and wealthy families studying in private institutions received their books even before the start of the academic session, students in government-run schools are left staring at empty benches. This is a shameful chapter in the history of education in Tripura. For the third consecutive year, textbooks have been delayed by months,” alleged Saha.

He further said there appears to be a deep-rooted conspiracy behind this recurring failure.

- Advertisement -

“Is this the unwritten agenda of the New Education Policy — to ensure that only financially well-off children receive an education, while the rest are pushed into vocational training and daily-wage labour after primary school?” the TPCC president questioned in the statement.

Saha also highlighted that administrative lapses, including the repeated awarding of textbook printing contracts to the same inefficient organization, are largely to blame for the crisis.

“Internal murmurs within the department point to systemic issues that have persisted for years without accountability,” the statement read. “The Pradesh Congress has been receiving numerous complaints from parents and students, especially from remote areas, where textbooks are yet to be delivered. The government’s failure has pushed the public education system to the brink of collapse.”

Saha warned that the Congress would not hesitate to launch a massive protest movement across the state if the situation does not improve immediately.

- Advertisement -

However, he added that the TPCC is willing to extend cooperation to the state government in restoring the dignity and effectiveness of the education system — provided the government demonstrates genuine intent to reform.

5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

22 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India 6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views 10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon 8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season