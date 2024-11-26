17 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
type here...

NFR official swept in Arunachal Pradesh

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI: A senior officer of NorthEast Frontier Railway (NFR) has been swept away by strong currents of the Lohit River near Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

NFR’s principal chief safety officer Suvendu Choudhary has been missing since Sunday afternoon after he was swept away by the strong currents of the river.
Choudhury, 55, was on an official visit to Tinsukia and had gone to the tourist spot on Sunday along with his wife.

- Advertisement -

The local police, fishermen, SDRF, and army personnel have launched a coordinated rescue operation but the official remains untraced, he said. Senior railway and district officials are at the site to supervise and coordinate the operations. An aerial search has also been launched to locate the official, sources added. (PTI)

Related Posts:

7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

DICC announces subsidy scheme in Cachar

The Hills Times -
7 Instagram-Worthy Winter Destinations In Arunachal Pradesh 10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health