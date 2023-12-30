NFR’s Mizoram project to revolutionize communication, commerce in NE

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 29: The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) Bhairabi – Sairang New Line Railway Project will mark the dawn of a new era in terms of communication and commerce in the northastern region of the country, especially in Mizoram.

The project is at an advance stage of completion. The Bhairabi – Sairang project aims to create an additional 51.38 km of railway track in the Mizoram. The project has already achieved physical progress of 91 per cent.

Construction of the Bhairabi – Sairang railway project involves multiple tunnels and bridges in tough terrains. The total length of tunnels in this project is 12853 meters out of which 12710 meters tunneling works has already been completed. The project will have total 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges, out of which work for 12 major bridges and 85 minor bridges have been completed so far. The work of construction of the tallest pier of the project i.e Pier P – 4 of bridge number 196 in the approach of Sairang station has also been completed. Height of this pier is 104 meter which is 42 meter taller than the Qutub Minar. The project also includes seven road over bridges and nine road under bridges.

Though there are many challenges in execution of this project like very less working days due to very heavy and prolonged monsoons, very tough and hilly terrain through deep forests, poor accessibility, non-availability of construction materials and skilled labor in Mizoram etc., the NFR is making all efforts for fulfilling its commitment of earliest commissioning of the project.

The new rail project will provide enhanced connectivity to the people of the Mizoram, facilitate the growth small scale industries in the area and boost tourism of the state. People of the region will get long distance access across the country. I will ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods at low costs to Mizoram to cater to the needs of the people.