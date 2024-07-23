Bhairabi – Sairang new line achieves 93% progress

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 22: The NFR has stated that the Bhairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project to connect the capital of the North-eastern state of Mizoram to the rest of the country is at an advance stage of completion.

This project once completed will be a game changer project in terms of communication and commerce for the people of Mizoram. The economical and environment friendly railway services will have a positive impact on almost all development works in the state, NFR stated.

The 51.38 Km new line between Bhairabi and Sairang is divided into four sections, namely Bhairabi–Hortoki, Hortoki–Kawnpui, Kawnpui–Mualkhang and Mualkhang–Sairang. The project has already achieved physical progress of 93%.

Construction of the Bhairabi – Sairang railway project involves multiple tunnels and bridges in tough terrains. The total length of tunnels in this project is 12853 meters out of which 12807 meters tunneling works has already been completed. The project will have total 55 major bridges and 89 minor bridges, out of which work for 47 major bridges and 87 minor bridges have been completed so far. The work of construction of the tallest pier of the project i.e Pier P – 4 of bridge no. 196 in the approach of Sairang station has also been completed. Height of this pier is 104 meter which is 42 meter taller than the Qutub Minar. The project also includes 5 Road Over Bridges & 6 Road Under Bridges. There will be four stations in this project; Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang.

Though there are many challenges in execution of this project like very less working season due to very heavy and prolonged monsoons, very tough and hilly terrain through deep forests, poor accessibility, non-availability of construction materials and skilled labor in Mizoram etc., Northeast Frontier Railway is making all efforts for fulfilling its commitment of earliest commissioning of the project.

The new rail project will provide enhanced connectivity to the people of the Mizoram, help grow small scale industries in the area and boost tourism of the state. This project will ensure substantial cost reduction on transportation of passengers and various materials & commodities to this hilly state to cater to the needs of the local population. Travel time between the capital of Mizoram and nearby places of Assam will reduce significantly. People of the region will get long distance access across the country and uninterrupted supply of essential goods, NFR further stated.