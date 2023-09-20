Normal life affected in Imphal Valley as Meira Paibi, local clubs call for 48-hr bandh

IMPHAL, Sept 19: Normal life was affected in Imphal Valley

districts on Tuesday as Meira Paibi, a collective of Meitei

women, and five local clubs called for a 48-hour bandh from

midnight demanding the release of five youths who were

arrested for carrying firearms and sporting camouflage

uniforms, officials said.

Markets and commercial establishments remained closed

and few vehicles plied the roads on Tuesday morning.

Supplementary examinations of all subjects of class 10 board

exams of Board of Secondary Education, Manipur, scheduled

on Tuesday and Wednesday, were cancelled in view of the

bandh. Those will be rescheduled at a later date.

On Monday, Meira Paibis blocked several important roads at

Khurai and Kongba in Imphal East district, Kakwa in Imphal

West district, Nambol in Bishnupur district and parts of

Thoubal district demanding the release of the youths.

Manipur Police had arrested five persons on Saturday for

carrying sophisticated weapons and donning camouflage

uniforms. In a statement, police said the five had been

produced before the judicial magistrate and remanded to

police custody.

Yumnam Hitler, president of All Langthabal Kendra United

Clubs Coordinating Committee, said, “The five arrested

youths are civilians and village volunteers who have been

guarding their respective villages from attacks by Kuki Zo

militants as security forces have failed to do their job

properly. We want them to be released unconditionally.”

“The agitation will intensify if the government fails to release

them,” Yumnam added.

On Saturday, protesters had tried to storm the Porompat

police station demanding the release of the five youths

prompting security forces to fire several rounds of teargas

shells. Few protesters and a RAF personnel received minor

injuries during the stand-off. (PTI)