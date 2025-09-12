28 C
Normal life affected in Tripura’s Kailashahar due to bandh

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, Sept 11: Normal life was affected due to a 12-hour bandh called by the Tripura unit of the Congress in Kailashahar in Unakoti district on Thursday.

The Congress called the bandh, which started at 6 am, in support of its 11-point charter of demands, including the revival of Kailashahar airport and extension of the railway link to the town, which is the district headquarters of Unakoti.

No untoward incident has been reported during the bandh so far, police.

Congress leaders and workers blocked roads in some areas by burning tyres.

Educational institutions and markets were shut, while vehicles remained off the roads, and attendance in government offices was thin. Banks and other financial institutions also remained closed.

“As of now, the situation in Kailashahar is peaceful and under control. We have asked the political party to observe the bandh peacefully. Police will take strict action if any attempt is made to incite violence,” Unakoti SP Sudhambika R told reporters.

Congress Legislature Party leader Birajit Sinha claimed the bandh was successful with people’s support.

“The revival of Kailashahar airport is important because of the changing security challenges in the border town. Bangladesh has reportedly developed an airbase at Samserganj, which is on the other side of the border. Therefore, we demand the revival of our dormant airport due to strategic reasons,” he said.

Sinha claimed that at least 250 Congress workers, including district president Badruzzaman, have been detained by the police for enforcing the bandh. (PTI)

