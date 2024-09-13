Northeast Students’ Body Urges PM Modi to Break Silence, Visit Manipur

HT Digital

September 13, Friday: The Northeast Students’ Organization (NESO) has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence and visit Manipur, which has been grappling with ongoing unrest for several months. In a letter to the Prime Minister, the student body urged him to personally assess the situation on the ground and take concrete steps to address the concerns of the people.

The appeal comes amid escalating tensions in Manipur, where clashes and incidents of violence have disrupted normal life and created a climate of fear and uncertainty. NESO, a prominent organization representing students from across the Northeastern states, expressed disappointment over the lack of visible action from the central government and urged PM Modi to show solidarity with the affected communities by visiting the state.

“We request the Prime Minister to break his silence on the Manipur issue and to visit the state to understand the gravity of the situation firsthand,” said NESO Chairman Samuel Jyrwa in a statement. The organization emphasized that the ongoing crisis requires immediate intervention and that a visit from the country’s leader would reassure the people and demonstrate a commitment to finding a resolution.

The call for the Prime Minister’s visit has gained momentum among various civil society groups and political leaders in the region, who believe that such a gesture could help de-escalate tensions and pave the way for dialogue and peace.

The unrest in Manipur has led to significant disruptions in the daily lives of residents, with frequent protests, roadblocks, and clashes between different communities. NESO has also called for the government to engage in meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

As the situation remains tense, the students’ body hopes that the Prime Minister’s intervention will help to address the grievances of the people and ensure a stable future for Manipur.