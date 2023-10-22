NPF passes resolution reaffirming inclusive Naga political solution

KOHIMA, Oct 21: The Naga People’s Front (NPF) passed a

resolution on Saturday reaffirming its commitment for an

honourable, acceptable and inclusive solution to the Naga

political issue.

The NPF passed the resolution at the party’s general

convention cum 61st Foundation Day celebration here.

“While re-affirming its earlier resolutions for an honourable,

acceptable and inclusive solution to the protracted Naga

political issue, the NPF calls upon Naga people to be

conscious of our political history and work cohesively

towards achieving our goal through peaceful means,” the

resolution said.

Political negotiations between the Government of India and

Naga groups have been going on since 1997 with NSCN-IM

and since 2017 with the Working Committee of Naga

National Political Groups. While the framework agreement

was signed in 2015 with NSCN-IM, the agreed position was

inked in 2017 with NNPGs.

The convention also endorsed the decision of the party’s

central election board in selecting a new team of central

office bearers and central frontals for the tenure 2024 to

2028 and resolved to work with party discipline under new

president Apong Pongener.

The new team will take over from January 1 next year.

Addressing the mammoth gathering of party functionaries,

incumbent NPF president Dr Shürhozelie Liezietsu said the

founding leaders of the party chose ‘Cock’, which is a sacred

bird for the Nagas in many ways, as the symbol of the party.

“Today, we are the proud heirs of that political party set up

by our elders whose integrity had withstood the test of

time,” he said.

He said this party was formed with a purpose and a strong

commitment to pave the way for upholding the rights of the

Naga people through the democratic process.

Liezietsu claimed that NPF is the only regional party today

representing the identity and the aspiration of the Naga

people.

“We represent the Nagas broadly in all respects because this

party is deeply rooted in the Naga society and in the unique

history of the Naga people. Our commitment is to protect,

preserve and promote the socio-political identity, our rights

and privileges as a unique people. We will continue to uphold

this commitment which, we believe, no power on earth can

destroy,” he said.

Naga people are with NPF at the grassroots level and

therefore it will remain as the northern star under any

circumstances, he claimed.

- Advertisement -

NPF will continue to strive to play the role of active facilitator

for an early political settlement of the Naga political problem

and it stands for a political settlement which is acceptable,

honourable and inclusive, Liezietsu said.

Delivering the acceptance speech, the NPF president-elect,

Apong Pongener expressed confidence that together they

can meet and overcome the many challenges that confront

the party today.

He was he senior working president of the party for the last

three terms.

“I am confident, and have no doubt, that it is what the NPF

believes in and stands for, as a bonded party family for the

future of the Naga people and their indigenous brethren

everywhere, that will keep us united and strong as ever, as

we journey on together towards the future,” he said.

NPF being the oldest regional party in the North Eastern

region, ruled the state for three consecutive terms from 2003

to 2018.

The NPF now has two MLAs in the Nagaland Assembly. (PTI)