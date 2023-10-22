NPF passes resolution reaffirming inclusive Naga political solution

KOHIMA, Oct 21: The Naga People’s Front (NPF) passed a
resolution on Saturday reaffirming its commitment for an
honourable, acceptable and inclusive solution to the Naga
political issue.
The NPF passed the resolution at the party’s general
convention cum 61st Foundation Day celebration here.
“While re-affirming its earlier resolutions for an honourable,
acceptable and inclusive solution to the protracted Naga
political issue, the NPF calls upon Naga people to be
conscious of our political history and work cohesively
towards achieving our goal through peaceful means,” the
resolution said.
Political negotiations between the Government of India and
Naga groups have been going on since 1997 with NSCN-IM
and since 2017 with the Working Committee of Naga
National Political Groups. While the framework agreement
was signed in 2015 with NSCN-IM, the agreed position was
inked in 2017 with NNPGs.
The convention also endorsed the decision of the party’s
central election board in selecting a new team of central
office bearers and central frontals for the tenure 2024 to
2028 and resolved to work with party discipline under new
president Apong Pongener.
The new team will take over from January 1 next year.
Addressing the mammoth gathering of party functionaries,
incumbent NPF president Dr Shürhozelie Liezietsu said the
founding leaders of the party chose ‘Cock’, which is a sacred
bird for the Nagas in many ways, as the symbol of the party.
“Today, we are the proud heirs of that political party set up
by our elders whose integrity had withstood the test of
time,” he said.
He said this party was formed with a purpose and a strong
commitment to pave the way for upholding the rights of the
Naga people through the democratic process.
Liezietsu claimed that NPF is the only regional party today
representing the identity and the aspiration of the Naga
people.
“We represent the Nagas broadly in all respects because this
party is deeply rooted in the Naga society and in the unique
history of the Naga people. Our commitment is to protect,
preserve and promote the socio-political identity, our rights
and privileges as a unique people. We will continue to uphold
this commitment which, we believe, no power on earth can
destroy,” he said.
Naga people are with NPF at the grassroots level and
therefore it will remain as the northern star under any
circumstances, he claimed.
NPF will continue to strive to play the role of active facilitator
for an early political settlement of the Naga political problem
and it stands for a political settlement which is acceptable,
honourable and inclusive, Liezietsu said.
Delivering the acceptance speech, the NPF president-elect,
Apong Pongener expressed confidence that together they
can meet and overcome the many challenges that confront
the party today.
He was he senior working president of the party for the last
three terms.
“I am confident, and have no doubt, that it is what the NPF
believes in and stands for, as a bonded party family for the
future of the Naga people and their indigenous brethren
everywhere, that will keep us united and strong as ever, as
we journey on together towards the future,” he said.
NPF being the oldest regional party in the North Eastern
region, ruled the state for three consecutive terms from 2003
to 2018.
The NPF now has two MLAs in the Nagaland Assembly. (PTI)