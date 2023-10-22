NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu to retire from active politics

KOHIMA, Oct 21: Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF) president
Shurhozelie Liezietsu has decided to retire from active
politics, the party’s secretary general Achumbemo Kikon
announced on recently.
Liezietsu, a staunch regionalist and also the longest-serving
president of NPF, will leave the post to pave the way for a
new leader to take over the responsibilities.
NPF is one of the oldest regional parties in the Northeast. It
was formed in 1962 as United Democratic Front (UDF), which
went on to change its name several times with NPF being the
current one.
With ‘Cock’ as its election symbol, NPF ruled Nagaland for
three consecutive terms from 2003 to 2018. Liezietsu also
became the chief minister of the state for some months in
2017. He joined politics in 1969 as a member of the then
UDF.
Addressing the central executive council (CEC) meeting of the
NPF, Kikon said, “It is an emotional moment as our dear
president Dr Liezietsu will be retiring from active politics and
also from the party.”
Liezietsu has been a part of the party for about five decades
as an active member, office bearer, and also as president for
more than 20 years, said Kikon, maintaining that he has given
the best not only to the party but also the “entire Naga
family”.
On behalf of all the party leaders and functionaries, Kikon
conveyed thanks to Liezietsu, who was present there, for
giving the party strong and robust leadership.
Party sources said that incumbent working president Apong
Pongener is likely to take over as the new president, while
Kikon will continue to be secretary general.
The final announcement of the change of guard will be made
during the general convention to be held on Saturday on the
occasion of the party’s 61st foundation day, Kikon said. (PTI)