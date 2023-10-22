NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu to retire from active politics

KOHIMA, Oct 21: Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF) president

Shurhozelie Liezietsu has decided to retire from active

politics, the party’s secretary general Achumbemo Kikon

announced on recently.

Liezietsu, a staunch regionalist and also the longest-serving

president of NPF, will leave the post to pave the way for a

new leader to take over the responsibilities.

NPF is one of the oldest regional parties in the Northeast. It

was formed in 1962 as United Democratic Front (UDF), which

went on to change its name several times with NPF being the

current one.

With ‘Cock’ as its election symbol, NPF ruled Nagaland for

three consecutive terms from 2003 to 2018. Liezietsu also

became the chief minister of the state for some months in

2017. He joined politics in 1969 as a member of the then

UDF.

Addressing the central executive council (CEC) meeting of the

NPF, Kikon said, “It is an emotional moment as our dear

president Dr Liezietsu will be retiring from active politics and

also from the party.”

Liezietsu has been a part of the party for about five decades

as an active member, office bearer, and also as president for

more than 20 years, said Kikon, maintaining that he has given

the best not only to the party but also the “entire Naga

family”.

On behalf of all the party leaders and functionaries, Kikon

conveyed thanks to Liezietsu, who was present there, for

giving the party strong and robust leadership.

Party sources said that incumbent working president Apong

Pongener is likely to take over as the new president, while

Kikon will continue to be secretary general.

The final announcement of the change of guard will be made

during the general convention to be held on Saturday on the

occasion of the party’s 61st foundation day, Kikon said. (PTI)