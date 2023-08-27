NPOK takes strong exception to the Kuki-Zo memo to PM

IMPHAL, Aug 26: The Naga People’s Organization,

Kangpokpi district (NPOK), Manipur, said that it took strong

exception to the memorandum dated August 16, 2023,

submitted by ten Kuki-Zo MLAs to the Prime Minister of India

demanding immediate appointment of separate chief secretary

and DGP for the five hill districts

of Churachandpur, Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi and Pherza

wl in Manipur and immediate release of Rs 500 crores from the

Prime Minister's Relief Fund to rehabilitate the internally

displaced Kuki-Zo people in the wake of the “worst communal

carnage” since May 3, 2023.

The NPOK, in a statement made available to Newmai News

Network tonight, said the Nagas in Kangpokpi district having 13

tribes, “the native people of the bifurcated district, deeply

deplored the move of the ten Kuki-Zo MLAs asking for a

separate Chief Secretary and DGP”.

The NPOK also said the “Indigenous Nagas who happened to be

first and original settlers of the district have been reduced to

minority groups completely outnumbered by the influx of illegal

immigrants from across the international border triggering host

of problems like demographic imbalances, ethnic conflicts,

recognition and identification of villages and land disputes”.

The NPOK then said there are also issues of unrecognized

villages pending in the Revenue department of the state. The

NPOK also said the interest of the Nagas shouldn't be ignored

and overlooked by the Government of India as the district

of Kangpokpi has a fairly large population of Nagas apart from

the Gorkhas and other minuscule ethnic groups. The NPOK

further said the internally displaced persons shouldn't be

allowed to relocate to the district of Kangpokpi and no new

semi permanent houses for the IDPS should be built within the

district. It further said the National Highway 02 and 37 which

passes through the district has come under illegal,

unauthorized and unabated collections of ransom and taxes by

the Kuki militants.

The NPOK then made it clear that

the Nagas of Kangpokpi district have not been associated with

the activities of the “so called COTU” since its formation.

The NPOK further said the Nagas in Manipur are not a part of

this body from day one. On the other hand, the Kukis of the hill

districts of Manipur should not defile or desecrate the

name “tribals” as a whole in their demand as the Nagas are not

involved in the ongoing ethnic conflict, the NPOK asserted.

The statement then said, “In the light of the above facts, if and

when the Kukis and their civil society organisations

consider Kangpokpi district, a break away from the previous

unaltered Senapati district, as their own disregarding the

sentiments of the indigenous people, then it will not remain a

mute spectators but hit back hard with historical facts”.

The NPOK also made an earnest appeal to all sections of the

people not to utter irresponsible and unwarranted comments

and also not to take recourse to unwanted and violent activities

when the State has been reeling under the “worst communal

carnage” ever happened in the history of the State. The NPOK

also said it was deeply grieved by the unfolding ethnic crisis and

- Advertisement -

pray for the early return of peace and tranquility in the State of

Manipur. (NNN)