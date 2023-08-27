NPOK takes strong exception to the Kuki-Zo memo to PM

IMPHAL, Aug 26: The Naga People’s Organization,
Kangpokpi district (NPOK), Manipur, said that it took strong
exception to the memorandum dated August 16, 2023,
submitted by ten Kuki-Zo MLAs to the Prime Minister of India
demanding immediate appointment of separate chief secretary
and DGP for the five hill districts
of Churachandpur, Chandel, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi and Pherza
wl in Manipur and immediate release of Rs 500 crores from the
Prime Minister's Relief Fund to rehabilitate the internally
displaced Kuki-Zo people in the wake of the “worst communal
carnage” since May 3, 2023.
The NPOK, in a statement made available to Newmai News
Network tonight, said the Nagas in Kangpokpi district having 13
tribes, “the native people of the bifurcated district, deeply
deplored the move of the ten Kuki-Zo MLAs asking for a
separate Chief Secretary and DGP”.
The NPOK also said the “Indigenous Nagas who happened to be
first and original settlers of the district have been reduced to
minority groups completely outnumbered by the influx of illegal
immigrants from across the international border triggering host
of problems like demographic imbalances, ethnic conflicts,
recognition and identification of villages and land disputes”.
The NPOK then said there are also issues of unrecognized
villages pending in the Revenue department of the state. The
NPOK also said the interest of the Nagas shouldn't be ignored
and overlooked by the Government of India as the district
of Kangpokpi has a fairly large population of Nagas apart from
the Gorkhas and other minuscule ethnic groups. The NPOK
further said the internally displaced persons shouldn't be
allowed to relocate to the district of Kangpokpi and no new
semi permanent houses for the IDPS should be built within the
district. It further said the National Highway 02 and 37 which
passes through the district has come under illegal,
unauthorized and unabated collections of ransom and taxes by
the Kuki militants.
The NPOK then made it clear that
the Nagas of Kangpokpi district have not been associated with
the activities of the “so called COTU” since its formation.
The NPOK further said the Nagas in Manipur are not a part of
this body from day one. On the other hand, the Kukis of the hill
districts of Manipur should not defile or desecrate the
name “tribals” as a whole in their demand as the Nagas are not
involved in the ongoing ethnic conflict, the NPOK asserted.
The statement then said, “In the light of the above facts, if and
when the Kukis and their civil society organisations
consider Kangpokpi district, a break away from the previous
unaltered Senapati district, as their own disregarding the
sentiments of the indigenous people, then it will not remain a
mute spectators but hit back hard with historical facts”.
The NPOK also made an earnest appeal to all sections of the
people not to utter irresponsible and unwarranted comments
and also not to take recourse to unwanted and violent activities
when the State has been reeling under the “worst communal
carnage” ever happened in the history of the State. The NPOK
also said it was deeply grieved by the unfolding ethnic crisis and
pray for the early return of peace and tranquility in the State of
Manipur. (NNN)