23.2 C
Guwahati
Thursday, April 18, 2024
type here...

NPP candidate to take up pending issues upon elected

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

SHILLONG, April 17: NPP’s candidate for Shillong parliamentary seat and cabinet minister Ampareen Lyngdoh recently assured to take up all pending issues of the state with the Centre if elected member of parliament (MP).

Urging the people of Nongkrem constituency to extend full support to her candidature, Lyngdoh said, “I am prepared to face the election. I have visited almost all villages across the 36 constituencies and have the people there. Though I am just a woman, I am determined that I can bring a change in the governance, which the MDA-2 government is in need of as we need some one who can connect with Delhi to take up issues of the state. I feel I can be that person, who can represent this constituency and I promise you that I will work very hard to take up all pending issues of the state with the Centre government.”

- Advertisement -

She also urged people to keep aside their party affiliations and the flags of their respective parties, which they supported during the MLA and MDC elections and extend full support to her candidature for the upcoming MP elections.

“The power is with you to decide whether Ampareen Lyngdoh is fit or not to represent Shillong constituency and sit among the over 500 MPs in the parliament,” she said.

Stating that her objective is to bring development to the state, Lyngdoh however said, “Those who have said so many things against me will one day come to me and seek help but I promise you that I will help you and ensure developmental schemes provided by the Government of India reaches you and each and everyone.”

She also asked people to take a call after they have given others a chance to be their MP for the past 15 years and said, “You have experienced what it is to send an MP, who has to sit in the opposition, there is no development at all. So this is your chance to take a call.” (NNN)

Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once
7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs
7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs
10 Types Of Chilies Used In India
10 Types Of Chilies Used In India
9 Best Vegetable Plants To Grow In Your Home Garden
9 Best Vegetable Plants To Grow In Your Home Garden
Know The Side Effects Of Drinking Milk Tea
Know The Side Effects Of Drinking Milk Tea
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

I was starstruck: Pratik Gandhi on working with Vidya Balan on...

The Hills Times - 0
Top 7 Hill Stations In South India You Must Visit Once 7 Animals That Lay Largest Eggs 10 Types Of Chilies Used In India 9 Best Vegetable Plants To Grow In Your Home Garden Know The Side Effects Of Drinking Milk Tea