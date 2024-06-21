29 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 21, 2024
type here...

NPP MLAs extend support to Pema Khandu government in Arunachal

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, June 20: The five MLAs of the National People’s Party (NPP) on Thursday extended their support to the Pema Khandu-led BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh.

NPP Arunachal Pradesh unit president Thangwang Wangham along with four other party MLAs in a letter to Khandu conveyed their decision to support his government.

- Advertisement -

The party in its letter, a copy of which was made available to the press, congratulated the BJP and Khandu for the resounding victory in the recent assembly election.

“Your exceptional leadership and the tireless efforts of the BJP leaders have undoubtedly played a pivotal role in this significant achievement,” Wangham said in the letter signed by the MLAs.

Wangham, who won from the Longding-Pumao seat, said the trust bestowed to the BJP by the people is a testament to your party’s unwavering commitment to serving the state with integrity and diligence.

“As the NPP had already announced its support for the BJP government in the state and endorsed you as the chief ministerial candidate prior to the election, we are optimistic that you will inclusively take everyone along as Team Arunachal towards the path of development of our beautiful state,” he said.

- Advertisement -

He added that as a proud partner of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the NPP stands firmly with the BJP under your guidance, dedicated to advancing the progress, prosperity, and unity of our state.

“In keeping with this spirit, we reaffirm our unflinching support to you in perpetuating the momentum of the overall developmental progress in the best interest of the people of Arunachal Pradesh with true spirit of unity and camaraderie,” Wangham added.In the 60-member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly the ruling BJP has 46 MLAs followed by NPP 5, NCP 3, People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) 2, Congress 1 and three independents.

The three NCP MLAs, two PPA legislators and three independent lawmakers have already extended their support to the Pema Khandu-led BJP government in Arunachal Pradesh. (PTI)

10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

2.76 lakh voters to decide fate of 523 candidates

The Hills Times -
10 Refreshing Hill Stations To Beat The South Indian Heat 8 Beautiful Flower Trees That Bloom In Spring Across The World 7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides 10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024