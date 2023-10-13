NSCN-K (Khango) cadre held in Kohima

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Oct 12: An NSCN-K (Khango) cadre was arrested
on charges of extortion from shopkeepers in Kohima on
Wednesday.
Kohima district executive force PRO, in a release, on
Thursday said acting on a tipoff regarding an extortionist
demanding money from business establishments in Kohima
town, the Kohima police personnel from North police station,
mobile unit, district anti-extortion team and Indian Reserve
Battalion, led by SDPO (North) Kohima, along with the local
community members conducted an operation and arrested
the cadre later identified as Vilhou.
A case has been registered vide North PS case No. 0052/2023
U/S 384 IPC R/W Sec. 7 NSR in this connection.