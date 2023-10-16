Number of medical colleges doubled in India in 9 years: Mandaviya

SHILLONG, Oct 15: The number of medical colleges in the

country has doubled in the past nine years, and the

government is coming up with one critical care unit in every

district in the nation, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya

said.

Inaugurating a regional cancer centre at the North Eastern

Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical

Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) here on Saturday, he said the number

of MBBS seats in the country increased from 50,000 in 2014

to 1,07,000 now.

The Union health and family welfare minister also

inaugurated a new undergraduate medical college, a new

building of a nursing college, eight modular operation

theatres and other facilities.

“In the last nine years, the number of medical colleges has

doubled in the country. A total of 1,70,000 Health and

Wellness Centres have been created across India. We are

also building one critical care unit in every district in the

country,” he said, while addressing a gathering.

He also laid the foundation stone for a 150-bed critical care

block at NEIGRIHMS.

“The new facilities at NEIGRIHMS will provide much-needed

healthcare services to the people of the northeast. The

central government is committed to improve the health

infrastructure in the region,” he said.

“It is our plan to develop NEIGRIHMS as an institute of

national importance,” Mandaviya said.

While other countries follow a three-layered health system,

India boasts of its four-tier mechanism – ASHA, primary,

secondary and tertiary services, he added. (PTI)