Nursery teacher training at Kohima

GUWAHATI, Jan 10: Indian Army had sponsored a Nursery Teacher Training (NTT) course for 22 women from Zakhama & nearby villages of Kohima district, Nagaland under Operation Sadbhavna. The course was conducted from September 29 to December 29 2023 at Peri Montessori Teacher’s Training Institute, Kohima. The course was conducted under the theme of “Empowered Women, Empowered Society”.

The NTT course will help the students, who aim to become a preschool teacher, to nurture young minds of nursery children. Some of the important subjects taught during the course were instructional strategies, children psychology, classroom management and cognitive development. The students performed exceedingly well during the course and after obtaining this qualification, new avenues have been opened for these women.

At the end of their training, a closing ceremony was organised at Kenguruse Auditorium, Zakhama Military Station. The ceremony was attended by the students, their families, teaching staff and representatives of student unions. They thanked Indian Army for undertaking such initiative for upliftment of the society and efforts towards women empowerment.