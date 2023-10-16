23 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 16, 2023
One killed in massive fire in Shillong

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
SHILLONG, Oct 15: At least one person died in a massive fire
in Shillong’s Jail Road area where several buildings were
gutted, police said on Saturday.
Fire personnel and a team from the State Disaster Response
Force (SDRF) are engaged in dousing the blaze and
operations are underway.
The fire broke out in the afternoon in one of the buildings but
the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, officials said,
adding narrow streets in the area have hampered fire-
fighting operations.

The deceased was identified as S Kumar, and he was working
at one of the godowns gutted in the blaze, East Khasi Hills
district superintendent of police Sylvester Nongtynger said.
Chief minister Conrad K Sangma expressed concern over the
incident and asked the district administration to provide aid
to the affected people.
“Concerned about the fire incident that occurred today in Jail
Road, Police Bazaar, Shillong that caused huge loss to life and
property. Have asked the district administration to assess the
damages and to assist the families affected by the incident,”
he posted on X, formerly Twitter. (PTI)

The Hills Times
