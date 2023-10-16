One killed in massive fire in Shillong

SHILLONG, Oct 15: At least one person died in a massive fire

in Shillong’s Jail Road area where several buildings were

gutted, police said on Saturday.

Fire personnel and a team from the State Disaster Response

Force (SDRF) are engaged in dousing the blaze and

operations are underway.

The fire broke out in the afternoon in one of the buildings but

the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, officials said,

adding narrow streets in the area have hampered fire-

fighting operations.

The deceased was identified as S Kumar, and he was working

at one of the godowns gutted in the blaze, East Khasi Hills

district superintendent of police Sylvester Nongtynger said.

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma expressed concern over the

incident and asked the district administration to provide aid

to the affected people.

“Concerned about the fire incident that occurred today in Jail

Road, Police Bazaar, Shillong that caused huge loss to life and

property. Have asked the district administration to assess the

damages and to assist the families affected by the incident,”

he posted on X, formerly Twitter. (PTI)