Devastating Landslides in Garo Hills Claim 3 Lives Amid Torrential Rains

HT Digital

Saturday, October 5: The relentless torrential rains sweeping across Meghalaya’s Garo Hills have left a trail of devastation, with three lives lost and several others injured in the region. The heavy downpour, which triggered landslides and floods, has created a dire situation in West Garo Hills, with entire communities cut off from the rest of the state as roads have been blocked and villages inundated.

The three unfortunate victims of the landslides, identified as Santa N. Marak, a 57-year-old resident of Koinabui village, Sarika M. Marak, an 18-year-old from Kharonggre, and five-year-old Miardo P. Marak from Sorokpara village, were killed when landslides buried their homes. The tragic events have left the local community in shock and mourning, with villagers struggling to come to terms with the loss of life.

The landslide that claimed these victims occurred early in the morning around 8 a.m., catching them by surprise while they were inside their homes. The five-year-old victim, Miardo P. Marak, was among the most heart-wrenching casualties, with rescue workers recovering his body from the debris hours after the landslide struck. Another victim, 18-year-old Sarika, lost her life in a similar way. Moralistic N. Marak, the 28-year-old daughter of Santa N. Marak, was among the survivors, though she sustained injuries in the incident.

Aside from the fatalities, four others were reported injured during the catastrophic events. Among them were Frederick A. Sangma, a resident of North Hawakhana in Tura, who was with two women—Parcella A. Sangma, also from North Hawakhana, and the injured Moralistic N. Marak. These survivors were rescued from the rubble, but their ordeal is a stark reminder of how unpredictable and dangerous nature can be in the region during the monsoon season.

The constant rain has not only caused fatal landslides but also severe flooding across Garo Hills. According to officials, around 2,364 people from 17 different villages have been directly affected, with many residents completely cut off due to submerged roads and massive landslides. Several roads remain blocked, making access to these isolated areas nearly impossible for rescue and relief efforts.

In the midst of the chaos, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) stationed in Tura attempted to make their way to the heavily affected area of Dalu but found themselves trapped by yet another landslide along the route. As of now, efforts are ongoing to clear the road and allow the SDRF team to continue their journey. The terrain in Garo Hills is treacherous, with landslides blocking not just access roads but also hampering rescue operations at critical junctures.

Reports from Silkigre indicate that the situation there is equally grim, with the local Primary Health Centre (PHC) reportedly flooded. According to the Block Development Officer of Chokpot, the roads leading to Silkigre have become impassable due to severe waterlogging and mudslides. Villagers have come together to assist the PHC staff and the stranded people who sought shelter there, but the conditions remain precarious.

Despite the challenging circumstances, additional SDRF teams have been deployed to help manage the crisis. While one team waits in Tura for the water levels to recede, another team has been dispatched from Shillong to provide support and aid. These efforts, however, are complicated by the continuing rains, which have shown no signs of abating. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning, predicting further heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours in the Garo Hills, particularly in West Garo Hills.

The meteorological forecast does not bode well for rescue operations. With thunderstorms, lightning, and extremely heavy rainfall expected to hit most areas of the Garo Hills, officials are urging the public to exercise caution and stay indoors wherever possible. The State Disaster Management Authority has issued a formal advisory, urging residents to avoid risky areas and to be prepared for potential evacuations if the situation worsens. Flash floods, more landslides, and waterborne diseases are all potential threats that could compound the misery in the region.

Efforts to reach affected villages are continuing, but with many routes blocked by landslides, relief teams face an uphill battle. Boats are being used where possible to navigate flooded areas, but even these efforts are hampered by the relentless rainfall. For the thousands of villagers stranded by floods, hope lies in the swift clearing of roads and the restoration of some form of normalcy. Many of these villagers are cut off from basic necessities, including food and clean water, making the situation more desperate by the hour.

The tragic deaths in the landslide have added a somber tone to what is an already dire situation. As families grieve the loss of loved ones, the broader Garo Hills community waits anxiously to see if the rains will ease. The local authorities, along with disaster management teams, are doing all they can to mitigate the damage and prevent further casualties, but with more rain forecasted, the challenges remain significant.

The people of Garo Hills are no strangers to the destructive force of nature, having faced similar calamities in the past, but the scale of the current disaster has left many reeling. The immediate priority remains the safety of those still in harm’s way, and all available resources are being mobilized to address the escalating crisis. In the coming days, as rescue operations continue, the focus will shift towards recovery and rehabilitation, but for now, survival is the top concern in this rain-ravaged region.