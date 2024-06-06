30 C
Thursday, June 6, 2024
One nabbed with Yaba tablets worth Rs 15 crore

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 5: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have successfully seized a major consignment of Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 15 crore and arrested one person in Tripura.

As per a BSF press release, acting on specific input provided by the DRI, a meticulously planned joint operation was executed by the BSF troops of the 42nd Battalion, in the area of responsibility of Border Out Post (BOP) Mohanpur under West District.

“During the operation, a Maruti XL6 car bearing the Registration No- AS11AB3690, travelling from Silchar to Agartala via Khowai, was intercepted, and on a thorough search of the vehicle, 15 packets of suspected Yaba tablets were recovered”, a statement read.

The statement added, “The driver of the vehicle has been taken into custody, and further investigation is currently underway”, the press release reads.

An investigation to identify the source of the suspected drugs has been initiated.

