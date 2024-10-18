24 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 18, 2024
Tripura BSF seizes Yaba, cannabis worth Rs 85 lakh, minor held

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Oct 17: Border Security Forces in the state have seized narcotics worth over Rs 85 lakh and arrested one drug padller in the last 24-hours.

In a press statement BSF said that on 15th October, on specific intelligence input deployed BSF troops of BOP N C Nagar under Sepahijala District  were alerted regarding smuggling attempt.

“BSF night ambush party observed one miscreants throwing some items over the border fence. On being challenged by BSF troops  miscreants escaped. BSF Quick Reaction Team reached the spot , carried out through search of the area along the border fence and recovered one packet containing 4000 pieces of Yaba tablets worth Rs 40 lakhs”, said BSF.                               

In addition, on specific Info,  BSF troops of BOP Belchera under Khowai District and troops of BOP Rahimpur under Sepahijela District in separate operation seized 35 kg Hanja worth Rs. 1, 65, 000.

The press release said that on 17th October on specific intelligence input of BSF a joint operation was carried out by troops of BOP Kamlasagar under Sepahijala District along with Tripura Police joint operation party apprehended one minor roaming in suspected mode and recovered from his possession one packet containing 4495 Yaba tablets worth Rs 44 lakh.

The Hills Times
