Opposition parties could not find points to blame MNF govt: Zoramthanga

AIZAWL, Oct 10: Mizoram chief minister and ruling MNF

president Zoramthanga claimed that opposition parties could

not find reasonable points to blame the Mizo National Front

government in the state.

Addressing party workers at the MNF party office ‘Mizo

Hnam Run’ here on Monday, Zoramthanga claimed that the

opposition (Zoram People’s Movement) could not gather

points to blame the MNF government and is asking people to

experiment with a new political system.

“As opposition failed to find a reasonable point to blame us,

they have no other word to say than calling the people to

experiment (test) with their new system,” Zoramthanga said.

As time goes by many people now stop trying to experiment

with them, he said.

Zoram People’s Movement, which emerged as the main

opposition party after the 2018 assembly polls has been

advocating for a change and new political system.

Health minister R Lalthangliana who also addressed the party

meeting said, “We want people to weigh and measure us

from what we have achieved and what we are currently

doing and not simply to experiment with us.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday

announced that voting for the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram

will be held on November 7 and counting of votes will be

undertaken on December 3.

The last date for filing nomination is October 20 and scrutiny

of nomination papers will be held on October 21. The last

date for withdrawal of candidature is October 23.

The ruling MNF and opposition ZPM have released the list of

candidates. The MNF will contest all 40 seats. Zoramthanga

will fight from his current constituency Aizawl East-I.

The MNF also fielded all the incumbent legislators except

Home minister Lalchamliana, who opted not to contest and

give room to youngsters this time. The party also brought in

15 new faces.

The ZPM has announced the names of 39 candidates but is

yet to field a candidate in Chakma dominated Tuichawng

seat.

The BJP and Congress have not yet released the list of their

candidates for the assembly polls.

Congress treasurer Lalmalsawma Nghaka said that the party

has finalised its candidates and it will release their names

when party leader Rahul Gandhi visits the state this month.

(PTI)