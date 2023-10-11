Opposition parties could not find points to blame MNF govt: Zoramthanga

AIZAWL, Oct 10: Mizoram chief minister and ruling MNF
president Zoramthanga claimed that opposition parties could
not find reasonable points to blame the Mizo National Front
government in the state.
Addressing party workers at the MNF party office ‘Mizo
Hnam Run’ here on Monday, Zoramthanga claimed that the
opposition (Zoram People’s Movement) could not gather
points to blame the MNF government and is asking people to
experiment with a new political system.
“As opposition failed to find a reasonable point to blame us,
they have no other word to say than calling the people to
experiment (test) with their new system,” Zoramthanga said.
As time goes by many people now stop trying to experiment
with them, he said.
Zoram People’s Movement, which emerged as the main
opposition party after the 2018 assembly polls has been
advocating for a change and new political system.
Health minister R Lalthangliana who also addressed the party
meeting said, “We want people to weigh and measure us
from what we have achieved and what we are currently
doing and not simply to experiment with us.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday
announced that voting for the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram
will be held on November 7 and counting of votes will be
undertaken on December 3.
The last date for filing nomination is October 20 and scrutiny
of nomination papers will be held on October 21. The last
date for withdrawal of candidature is October 23.
The ruling MNF and opposition ZPM have released the list of
candidates. The MNF will contest all 40 seats. Zoramthanga
will fight from his current constituency Aizawl East-I.
The MNF also fielded all the incumbent legislators except
Home minister Lalchamliana, who opted not to contest and
give room to youngsters this time. The party also brought in
15 new faces.
The ZPM has announced the names of 39 candidates but is
yet to field a candidate in Chakma dominated Tuichawng
seat.
The BJP and Congress have not yet released the list of their
candidates for the assembly polls.
Congress treasurer Lalmalsawma Nghaka said that the party
has finalised its candidates and it will release their names
when party leader Rahul Gandhi visits the state this month.
(PTI)