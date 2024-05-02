30 C
Outreach on digital marketing and health at workplace

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 1: The department of computer science at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya has recently organised two outreach programmes on “Awareness in Digital Marketing” and “World Day on Safety and Health at Workplace” on Monday April 29. The programmes were held in association with the NSS Cell at Jorbil village in Ri-Bhoi district.

Students from BCA 2ndsemester and MCA 1st semester actively participated in the outreach programs. The events attracted local people, students, and teachers encouraging a comprehensive understanding of Digital Marketing as well as safety and health at the workplace.

Dr. Chinmoy Bharadwaj delivered a speech on Digitalisation and analyzed the current state of Digital Marketing that plays a significant role in raising the traffic rate to a specific website. Various advantages of digital marketing were also discussed to encourage the audience. To engage participants actively, all the group members initiated a good interaction with the local people of the Jorbil Village.

Altogether around 70 villagers participated in the digital marketing awareness event.This is one of the USTM initiatives to develop the nearby area by encouraging the local people to participate in Digital Marketing as well as to get the advantages of it.  On the other hand, nearly 50 factory workers participated in the program on World Day on Safety and Health at Workplace.

