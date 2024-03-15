20 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 15, 2024
Over 1,000 arrested in Mizoram for not possessing ILP

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
AIZWAL, March 14: More than 1,000 people have been arrested in Mizoram for entering the state illegally without possessing the Inner Line Permit (ILP), police said.

The arrests were made during a special drive conducted jointly by the police and volunteers of influential civil society organization, Young Mizo Association on Tuesday night.

According to the provisions of the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873, people from other states need to possess ILP to enter and stay in Mizoram for a specified period.

A total of 1,187 people, including six minors, from other states were found not possessing ILP, a police officer said.

The highest number of arrests at 1,065 was made in Aizawl, while 122 people were arrested in other districts, including Lunglei, Champhai, Saitual and Serchhip, he said.

The violators were handed over to the respective police stations for further action, the officer said. (PTI)

