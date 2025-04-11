NSF calls for strict enforcement of ILP to safeguard Naga identity

KOHIMA, April 10: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Thursday called for strict enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) claiming escalating threats to the socio-economic and political fabric of indigenous Naga population.

Addressing a press conference NSF president Medovi Rhi and Inner Line Regulation Commission (ILRC) chairman and senior students’ leader N S N Lotha said that they submitted a memorandum to state Chief Secretary J Alam highlighting the historical importance and continued relevance of Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873.

The BEFR aims to protect and safeguard the identity and existence of the indigenous people of Nagaland. The regulation makes it obligatory for anyone, both Indian citizen and foreigner, who is not an indigenous inhabitant of Nagaland, to obtain an Inner Line Permit (ILP) as may be prescribed by the Government of Nagaland, to enter the state of Nagaland for a limited period.

The NSF warned of a looming crisis due to unchecked economic encroachment by non-Naga individuals, stating that “the hegemonic control over the economy of the Nagas has grown to such a height that even politicians are funded during the general elections.”

It emphasised that while Nagaland welcomes all people, guests must abide by state laws and not undermine the region’s indigenous integrity.

The Federation was of the view that the existing implementation of the BEFR in Nagaland is “facilitative” compared to the “regimental” approach adopted by Mizoram, resulting in what it describes as “alarming levels of influx,” posing a serious threat to Naga identity, land, and livelihoods.

The NSF ILRC also made 10 key proposals and demands for stringent enforcement of ILP in the state.

The 10 proposals include the establishment of a centralised ILP database – for secure and consistent tracking of all outsiders entering Nagaland. Strengthen ILP checkpoints – especially along porous borders with Assam and at key entry points like Dimapur railway station and airport.

Create a separate ILP enforcement wing to monitor and take action against ILP defaulters. Conduct sensitisation training for government officials – to ensure proper understanding and application of BEFR provisions. Ensure transparency in ILP fee collection.

Adopt digital payment for ILP fees. Simplify ILP issuance – Aadhaar or EPIC to be basic criteria, while maintaining stringent guarantor responsibilities. Scrutinise purpose of entry – with ILPs issued only for genuine reasons.

Revise penalties for defaulters – raising the minimum fine to Rs 5,000, going up to Rs 25,000 for repeat offences. Restrict ILP renewals – with a maximum of two extensions and mandatory exit upon expiry.

Emphasising that the time has come for the Nagaland government to take decisive action to secure the future of its people, the NSF ILRC claimed that “the Nagas may soon become minorities in their own homeland if corrective steps are not taken now.” (PTI)