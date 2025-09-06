31 C
Saturday, September 6, 2025
Over 5,000 teachers recruited in last seven years: Tripura CM

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, Sept 5: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the state government has appointed over 5,000 teachers in the past seven years.

The chief minister, who also holds the Education portfolio, said this while addressing the state-level teachers’ day programme.

“The state government has recruited 19,800 employees of various categories during the past seven years out of which 5,215 are teachers. The government wants to recruit quality teachers for imparting quality education in government schools”, he said.

Saha said steps have been taken to reduce the Dearness Allowance gap between state government employees and central government workforce.

While Tripura government employees get 33 per cent DA, central government employees receive 55 per cent DA.

“I have released 29 per cent DA to the government workforce in my 29 months tenure as chief minister. We are trying to reduce the gap in DA of the state government employees and central government staff. There is no need to organise agitation to get the pending DA”, he said.

Asserting that the government has been trying to transform the northeastern state into an educational hub, the chief minister said initiatives have been taken to elevate the women’s college into a full-fledged state university for women.

“We have taken steps to have one university exclusively for women. You will get positive news shortly. Three more general degree colleges will be established at Ambassa, Karbook and Kakraban”, he said.

Saha said the number of MBBS seats in the state will be increased from 400 to 500 with the Health and Family Welfare department working on the plan.

Currently, the state has 400 MBBS seats in three medical colleges.

Saha added, the government is considering how to regularise the ad-hoc promotion of government officials and employees.

“I have already held meetings with legal experts on how to regularise the ad-hoc promotion of government officials and employees. You will get a positive outcome shortly”, he said. (PTI)

