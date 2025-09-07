26.2 C
Guwahati
Sunday, September 7, 2025
type here...

Pact between Centre, Kuki-Zo groups crucial step for peace in Manipur: Meitei group

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Sept 6: Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol on Saturday said the re-negotiated Suspension of Operations pact between the Centre and two Kuki-Zo groups is crucial for achieving peace in Manipur and expressed unwavering support to any government initiative aimed at restoring order and tranquillity in the state.

Two prominent Kuki-Zo groups had on Thursday signed the suspension of operations agreement with the government on re-negotiated terms and conditions under which they agreed on maintaining territorial integrity of Manipur, relocating designated camps away from vulnerable areas and working for a solution to bring lasting peace and stability in the state.

- Advertisement -

The signing of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF) is also set to have a positive impact on peace efforts in Manipur, officials said.

Related Posts:

In a statement, Arambai Tenggol said, “We stand steadfast in our dedication to fostering peace and normalcy across Manipur. Our organisation has been actively cooperating and coordinating with the efforts of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the State Administration to chart a positive path forward.”

A recent point of focus has been the “re-negotiated Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact, an initiative we view as a crucial step towards achieving peace”, the Meitei group said.

The outfit also called for a stringent approach towards illegal immigrants and refugees from Myanmar.

- Advertisement -

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, about 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence. However, there has been relative peace in Manipur in last few months. (PTI)

Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom
Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Smuggled foreign-origin cigarettes seized in Nagaland

The Hills Times -
Lesser-Known Benefits of Cardamom 8 Foods That Seem Healthy But Really Aren’t Onam 2025: 7 Traditional Sadhya Dishes You Must Try 10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway 6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons