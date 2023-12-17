17 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Patanjali school teacher arrested for abusing over 20 students in Arunachal

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital,

Itanagar, Dec 17: A self-proclaimed teacher, Sadhvi Devkriti, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh on Sunday for the alleged brutal abuse of over 20 students at Acharyakulam School in Arunachal Pradesh’s Seijosa.

The school, located within a herbal garden owned by Patanjali Ayurveda, has come under investigation. The incident came to light when a video showing a child’s physical injuries went viral, leading to widespread condemnation.

Acharyakulam School, which has been operational for two years, is reportedly managed by the non-recognized Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust. The trust terminated Sadhvi Devkriti’s services following the public outcry.

A peaceful rally was organized by the All Pakke Kesang District Students Union, demanding severe punishment for the accused under the Right to Education Act 2009 and other relevant laws.

SP of Pakke Kesang, Tasi Darang, confirmed the arrest and the case registration under Article 342/323 IPC and provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. Parents have expressed their children’s trauma, with many expressing fears about returning to the school and calling for justice and accountability.

