Pema Khandu approves Rs 100 cr in Arunachal

CM’s Social Security Scheme

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, June 13 (PTI) Hours after being sworn in, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Thursday signed his first official document, approving the release of Rs 100 crore under the Chief Minister’s Social Security Scheme (CMSSS) which will benefit approximately 80,000 people across the state.

The CMSSS, a state flagship programme, provides pensions to elderly persons above 60 years, widows, and divyang jan (differently abled).

“Considering the fact that preparations for the state budget has been delayed due to the general elections, it is necessary that the benefits under CMSSS reach the needy beneficiaries at the earliest,” he said.

Guided by the principles of Antyodaya, the state government is dedicated to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of society, an official communiqué said.

In the last financial year, Rs 90 crore was allocated under the scheme benefiting 56,030 elderly persons, 8,782 widows and 3,950 differently abled.

The Khandu government had launched the scheme in 2019 and the money is deposited to the beneficiary’s account through the DBT route. (PTI)

