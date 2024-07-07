Pema Khandu joins Dalai Lama’s birthday celebrations

ITANAGAR, July 6: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Saturday joined the 89th birthday celebration of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, organised at the famous Galden Namgey Lhatse Monastery in the state’s Tawang district.

The 400-year-old monastery popularly known as the Tawang monastery, is the largest Buddhist monastery in India and the second-largest in Asia.

On the occasion, the chief minister also took part in a cake-cutting event and joined a prayer ceremony organised by the monks there.

“Offered prayers at the sacred Tawang Monastery on the auspicious occasion of His Holiness the XIVth Dalai Lama’s 89th birthday. I prayed for His Holiness’s good health, long life, and continued guidance for humanity through his invaluable teachings,” Khandu posted on X.

He said, “May His Holiness continue to bless our world with his compassion, wisdom, and peace. Long Live His Holiness!.

The monks of Tawang Monastery offered Den-Tsik Monlam, a prayer ceremony.

“May this special day inspire us to embrace compassion, empathy, and kindness, and strive towards creating a more harmonious world,” Khandu added.

To mark the occasion, Khandu along with others also planted tree saplings at Urgelling, the birthplace of the sixth Dalai Lama. (PTI)