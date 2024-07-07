31 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 7, 2024
type here...

Pema Khandu joins Dalai Lama’s birthday celebrations

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, July 6: Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Saturday joined the 89th birthday celebration of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, organised at the famous Galden Namgey Lhatse Monastery in the state’s Tawang district.

The 400-year-old monastery popularly known as the Tawang monastery, is the largest Buddhist monastery in India and the second-largest in Asia.

- Advertisement -

On the occasion, the chief minister also took part in a cake-cutting event and joined a prayer ceremony organised by the monks there.

“Offered prayers at the sacred Tawang Monastery on the auspicious occasion of His Holiness the XIVth Dalai Lama’s 89th birthday. I prayed for His Holiness’s good health, long life, and continued guidance for humanity through his invaluable teachings,” Khandu posted on X.

He said, “May His Holiness continue to bless our world with his compassion, wisdom, and peace. Long Live His Holiness!.

The monks of Tawang Monastery offered Den-Tsik Monlam, a prayer ceremony.

- Advertisement -

“May this special day inspire us to embrace compassion, empathy, and kindness, and strive towards creating a more harmonious world,” Khandu added.

To mark the occasion, Khandu along with others also planted tree saplings at Urgelling, the birthplace of the sixth Dalai Lama. (PTI)

Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season
Best Places to Visit in Vietnam
Best Places to Visit in Vietnam
8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan
8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan
8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

07 July, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top Kerala Spots To Explore In Monsoon Season Best Places to Visit in Vietnam 8 Tourist Destinations To Witness In Rajasthan 8 Enchanting Monsoon Getaways In South India Best Family Vacation Spots In Meghalaya