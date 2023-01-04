Dalai Lama to visit Arunachal Pradesh ‘soon’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, is likely to visit the frontier State of Arunachal Pradesh ‘soon’, said State chief minister Pema Khandu recently.

Khandu along with family members met the spiritual leader and received his blessings on New Year’s day.

“A spiritually profound beginning of the New Year. Along with family today we received blessings of HH The Dalai Lama. We also prayed for his good health & long life. It was heartening that His Holiness very kindly accepted our invitation to visit Arunachal Pradesh to bless us,” Khandu tweeted.

The Dalai Lama had last visited Tawang in April 2017 which was strongly opposed by Beijing then.

In December last year, he had said that India was the best location and he had always favored it, adding, “Global conditions were improving and China was becoming more adaptable, but he would not return.”

“India is my permanent residence,” the Dalai Lama continued.

This came just two days after the democratically elected president of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Sikyong Penpa Tsering, discussed the position taken by His Holiness the Dalai Lama regarding the impasse.

“Things are improving in Europe, Africa, and also in Asia. China is becoming more flexible but there is no point in returning to China. I prefer India, it is the best place. Kangra was Pandit Nehru’s choice. If you ask me about my choice, this place is my permanent residence. It is very right,” Dalai Lama had said.

He was recognised as the 13th Dalai Lama’s reincarnation at the age of two when he was referred to as Lhamo Dhondup.